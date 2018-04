Retail News

Advertising Age

Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, said the brand “has been invisible” on the company’s first quarter earnings call. Mr. Niccol, a former executive at Taco Bell, has hired another former Taco Beller, Chris Brandt, as chief marketing officer. The two are looking to help the chain bounce back from the negative press surrounding food safety issues, which first arose in 2015.