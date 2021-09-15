Retail News

Chinese retailer Miniso to expand U.S. presence and open New York flagship

Reuters 09/14/2021

The Chinese retailer, Miniso Group, will open a flagship location in New York and increase its U.S. store count to 54 by the end of the year, up from 30 at the start of 2021. The low-price variety retailer is pursuing new locations aggressively to take advantage of low rents available due to the impact of the pandemic on lease rates.

