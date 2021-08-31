China imposes strict limits on online gaming for minors

Retail News

The Chinese National Press and Publication Administration has issued a statute that essentially will limit the amount of time citizens under the age of 18 can play online games to three hours a week, during most weeks. Specifically, authorities are allowing kids to engage in online gaming only from 8 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, a decisions sure to have a significant impact on the world’s largest online gaming market.