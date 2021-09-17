Childcare system is failing American families and hurting the economy

Retail News
Childcare system is failing American families and hurting the economyBloomberg 09/16/2021
The U.S. childcare system is not working for most families, offering too few providers at too high costs, according to a new report from the Treasury Department. Inadequate childcare has been tied to financial hardships, particularly among families with younger parents, and labor force participation as parents, primarily women, stay home to care for children when there is a lack of affordable alternatives.
