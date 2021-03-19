Child dies in Peloton treadmill accident

Retail News

NBC News

Peloton has issued a warning to customers to keep small children and animals away from its Tread+ fitness machine after one accident led to the death of a child and others have resulted in injuries. “While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Peloton CEO Foley wrote in an email to customers.