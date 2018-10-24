Chiefs at Apple and Amazon AWS want retraction of chip hacking story

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy is joining Apple CEO Tim Cook’s protest over a story published by Bloomberg which alleged that Super Micro chips embedded in servers used by the two companies are being surveilled by the Chinese government. Wrote Mr. Jassy in a tweet yesterday, “They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract.”