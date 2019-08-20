Retail News

Chicken processing plants run on immigrant labor

Crain's Chicago Business 08/19/2019

Koch Foods, the nation’s fifth-largest supplier of poultry products, was caught up in the Aug. 7 raid by agents from U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement. The company, which denied knowing it had hired illegal aliens, relies on low wage employees, many of whom are immigrants, to run its business. Koch Foods is not alone in this practice, which many see as being widespread in the American poultry industry.

