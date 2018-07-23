Chick-fil-A to test meal kits in ATL

Retail News

Fox 5 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A will begin testing its Mealtime Kits at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area beginning on Aug. 27. The chicken chain’s offerings will include recipes for Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread. Each kit, which will sell for $15.89, includes pre-measured ingredients for consumers to prepare at home. The kits may be ordered using the Chick-fil-A One app and picked up at the restaurant’s counters or drive-throughs.