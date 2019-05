Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

American consumers are increasingly drawn to chicken as part of their diets. When they want their chicken fast, more and more are heading to Chick-fil-A. The chain, which is poised to become the third largest restaurant chain in the U.S., has grown its business with a menu strictly focused on chicken. Sales at Chick-fil-A grew to $10.2 billion last year, according to Technomic.