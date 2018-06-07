Chicago’s Amazon Go locations leaked

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Trib sources have named the two anticipated locations for Amazon Go’s first locations in the Windy City: one in Chicago’s tallest building, Willis Tower, and the other in the Ogilvie Transportation Center complex. Amazon to date has only opened a single Amazon Go location, in native Seattle, but has managed to turn a lot of heads with the cashierless concept. Amazon has promised a store for San Francisco’s Union Square as well.