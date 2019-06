Retail News

TheStreet

Shares of Chewy.com, owned by PetSmart, were priced at $22 a share for the online pet product site’s initial public offering. Chewy.com’s stock, which is listed under the ticker symbol CHWY on the New York Stock Exchange, could raise more than $1 billion if its IPO share price holds. The initial share price set for Chewy’s IPO was between $19 and $21.