Chewy CEO: pandemic puppy trend is ongoing

Chewy CEO: pandemic puppy trend is ongoingCNBC 06/11/2021
Americans adopted puppies and kittens in big numbers as they hunkered down in their homes during the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That trend continued even as restrictions were lifted, according to Chewy CEO Sumit Singh. The online pet product retailer launched an adoption service last month and is working with 6,000 animal shelters across the nation.
