Checkout device offers extra protection against COVID transmission

Checkout device offers extra protection against COVID transmissionFast Company 02/22/2021
A new checkout device uses a touchscreen that is programmed to move its on-screen buttons around, thereby reducing the chance customers will contact the same part of the screen from one transaction to another. While direct contact with surfaces is not thought to be a major spreader of the virus, the approach taken with the checkout further minimizes the risk in between screen cleanings.
