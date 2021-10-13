Chartering ships started out as a joke at Home Depot

Retail News

Business Insider/Yahoo News

Sarah Galica, Home Depot’s Vice President of transportation, said that early discussions about how to deal with supply chain disruptions led to the suggestion that the retailer charter ships to get goods to the U.S. “It was almost started I think as a joke,” Ms. Galica said. “Let’s just charter a ship.” Home Depot is one of several major retail chains including Costco, IKEA, Target and Walmart chartering ships.