Chains put on the retail’s endangered list

The Motley Fool/USA Today

Many chains go years in search of a turnaround while dealing with heavy debt loads and failing to adequately invest in stores and online operations. Many, if not all, will eventually be forced to liquidate. Among the candidates thought most likely to go out of business are Sears Holdings, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble, Office Depot, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, Foot Locker, Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe.