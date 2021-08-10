Chains prepare for the ‘Containergeddon’ holiday season

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Walmart and other large retailers, including Costco, Dollar Tree, Home Depot and Target, are chartering their own vessels to transports goods from Asian markets to U.S. ports that have to wait extended periods of time before being unloaded. Burt Flickinger, managing director at Strategic Resource Group, estimates that up to 25 percent of the goods currently on ships will not make it to store shelves before Christmas.