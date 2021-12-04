CEOs hold call to talk about action over voting restriction laws

Retail News
CEOs hold call to talk about action over voting restriction lawsThe Washington Post 04/12/2021
More than 100 CEOs and corporate executives met on a virtual call yesterday to discuss actions they can take to oppose controversial voting restriction laws being considered across the country, such as one recently passed in Georgia. Leaders from companies including American, Levin Strauss, Starbucks and Target were on the Zoom call.
