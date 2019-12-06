CEOs go public with opposition to state laws banning abortion

Retail News
CEOs go public with opposition to state laws banning abortionCBS News 06/10/2019
More than 180 chief executives from major corporations signed a letter that ran as a full-page ad in yesterday’s New York Times arguing legislation that would effectively ban abortions in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana are “against our values, and is bad for business.” The letter included signatures from corporate leaders at Bloomberg, Glossier, The Body Shop, Seventh Generation, Twitter, Warby Parker and others.