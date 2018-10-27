CEO thinks digital access is key to Chipotle’s turnaround

Retail News

CNBC

Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, doesn’t think new menu items are the key to completing the chain’s turnaround. “I think it plays a role. But I think the digital access, removing friction … is a big unlock for the Chipotle business,” he said on the company’s earnings call yesterday. Digital sales grew 48.3 percent in the third quarter at Chipotle and now account for more than 11 percent of total sales.