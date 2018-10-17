CEO sees big retail opportunities for legal weed

Retail News

CNBC

Adam Bierman, CEO of MedMen, a cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of legal cannabis products with 66 licensed stores and 13 factories across 12 states, sees retail as a means to grow the business. “Retail is the place to be because of the defensibility due to the zoning restrictions and the limited number of licenses,” he told CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “I think retail is the permanent moat opportunity for this industry and that’s where we’ll continue to be focused.”