CEO says Williams Sonoma’s culture got it through the worst of the pandemic

Fortune 10/13/2021

Laura Alber, CEO of Williams Sonoma, said she kept telling employees that “we’re all in this together” as the pandemic hit. The company’s decision to continue paying store workers when business teetered proved to be the right move as associates began innovating in light of the challenges they faced.

