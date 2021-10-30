CEO says Instacart is grocers’ antidote for Amazon

Retail News
CEO says Instacart is grocers’ antidote for AmazonBloomberg/The Seattle Times 10/29/2021
Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, said she is focused on “building a company that will stand the test of time.” She is setting the foundation for that future by providing grocers with an answer to competition from Amazon.com and acquiring tech companies that will alleviate concerns that Instacart may one day itself become a competitor to its grocery partners.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!