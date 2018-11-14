CEO of Walmart’s Flipkart out following sexual misconduct allegations

Retail News

CNBC

Binny Bansal, the 37-year-old tech billionaire that has led India’s high-flying Flipcart e-commerce business, has resigned over charges of “serious personal misconduct.” The company said that a probe into the matter failed to confirm the allegations being made against Mr. Bansal but “it did reveal other lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation.”