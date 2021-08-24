CEO brings Nordstrom’s love for customers to new role at Heartland America

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kendra Reichenau began her career working during her college years as a commissioned sales associate at Nordstrom. “You loved the customer. You did everything for them to be loyal to you. Loving the customer and trying to exceed their expectations has always paid off,” she said. Ms. Reichenau is bringing that philosophy with her to Heartland America, an online and catalog retailer that sells value-priced merchandise in consumer electronics, gifts, hardware, jewelry and more. One of her initial goals is to expand Heartland’s selection of owned-brand goods.