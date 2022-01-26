Retail News

Celebrity designer Tom Ford cancels New York Fashion Week show

Business of Fashion 01/25/2022

Tom Ford has made the decision to cancel his New York Fashion Week show scheduled to Feb. 16 in response to the current outbreak of COVID-19 at his design studio in Los Angeles. “We have tried everything possible to avoid canceling our New York show but ultimately are faced with the sad fact that we will simply not have a completed collection in time,” he said.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!