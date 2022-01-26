Celebrity designer Tom Ford cancels New York Fashion Week show

Retail News
Celebrity designer Tom Ford cancels New York Fashion Week showBusiness of Fashion 01/25/2022
Tom Ford has made the decision to cancel his New York Fashion Week show scheduled to Feb. 16 in response to the current outbreak of COVID-19 at his design studio in Los Angeles. “We have tried everything possible to avoid canceling our New York show but ultimately are faced with the sad fact that we will simply not have a completed collection in time,” he said.
