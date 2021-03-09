CDC’s recommendations against traveling could undercut Labor Day commerce

Retail News

WMUR 9

Business was good again at many vacation destinations around the country this summer, and towns are hoping to draw big crowds for Labor Day weekend, the penultimate seasonal money-maker, with music events and festivals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, issued a set of recommendations that may convince the unvaccinated to stay at home. The CDC has stated that unvaccinated people should avoid travel but, if they do take trips, get tested before and after and self-quarantine upon returning.