CDC tells consumers to throw out their romaine lettuce

Retail News

CNN

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned Americans that the romaine lettuce in their homes may be contaminated with E. coli and they should throw the leafy greens away whether they came in bags, boxes or unwrapped. Thirty-two people, including 13 who have been hospitalized, have been infected in 11 states. Eighteen people in Canada have also been sickened with the same strain of E. coli after having eaten romaine lettuce.