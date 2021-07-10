Retail News

Casual remains in fashion as hybrid office schedules go into effect

Reuters/The Denver Gazette 10/07/2021

Workers returning to their offices are skipping high heels and ties as they seek a greater level of comfort after a year or more working strictly from home. A wide variety of brands are responding to this demand for comfort with smart casual clothing designed to look professional without being uncomfortable.

