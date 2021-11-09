Casey’s earnings exceed expectations again

Retail News

Des Moines Register

Casey’s General Stores reported first quarter sales and earnings that exceeded analysts’ predictions. It marked the third consecutive quarter that Casey’s beat earnings expectations. The convenience store chain has performed better than some others in the sector, even as commuter traffic has declined with the progression of the pandemic. “Casey’s whole model is around neighborhood stores,” said Jeff Lenard, a spokesperson for NACS. “Such a high percentage are located in small communities where they are everything in the community. They’re less dependent on the commuting traffic of the busy road.”