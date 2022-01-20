Carhartt keeps vax mandate, calls for boycott follow

Retail News

The Washington Post

Carhatt’s management decided that it would keep its COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place even after the Supreme Court ruled that the government could not require it. CEO Mark Valade, in an email to employees, said, “We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and even perhaps their households. An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take.” Individuals opposed to vaccines are calling for a boycott of the workwear brand.