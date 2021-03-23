Cara Cara offers off-price discounts without the need for treasure hunting

Retail News
Cara Cara offers off-price discounts without the need for treasure huntingFast Company 03/22/2021
Cara Cara is an online site that offers the types of prices found at T.J. Maxx and other off-price retailers without all the time that it takes to find those deals. The new site’s curated approach looks to make it simple for customers to find trendy items in apparel, accessories, footwear and home in less time and without making a trip to the store.
