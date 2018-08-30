Campbell Soup retreats from fresh foods with sale of brands

Retail News

CNBC

Back in May, following the departure of CEO Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup told shareholders it would rethink the progressive moves Ms. Morrison had made to diversify into fresh food products, such as carrots and smoothies. In efforts to shore up its business, the company has now announced its intention to sell its international and fresh foods businesses — including its Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s and Kelsen brands — and refocus “on two core businesses in the North American market,” according to interim CEO Keith McLoughlin, who also said a sale of the company is still a consideration.