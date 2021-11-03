Retail News

Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger parent develops pandemic supply chain workarounds

The Wall Street Journal 03/11/2021

PVH Corp., the parent company of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and other clothing brands, faced a variety of challenges with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Some of its products, such as loungewear, saw dramatic increases in demand, while other more formal items sat on shelves.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!