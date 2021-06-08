Calls for Kroger boycott as Trump transportation secretary named to board

Retail News

Louisville Courier Journal

Kroger’s decision to nominate Elaine Chao to its board of directors has prompted calls by some to boycott the supermarket giant’s business. Ms. Chao is a former member of Donald Trump’s cabinet and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell, minority leader in the Senate. CEO Rodney McMullen said Ms. Chao is “an experienced national and global leader who brings to Kroger’s board deep knowledge of corporate governance, strategic and workforce management, and public-private partnerships as well as extensive experience at the highest levels of U.S. government.”