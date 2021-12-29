California’s new, higher minimum wage takes effect Jan. 1

Retail News

KRCR ABC 7

With the increase that’s set for the new year, California will have the highest statewide minimum wage in the nation. Businesses with 25 or fewer employees must pay workers at least $14 per hour; bigger companies will pay a minimum of $15 per hour — that’s nearly double what’s required by the federal government. Given the labor shortage, however, many businesses started offering the higher levels months ago to get a jump on the limited applicants.