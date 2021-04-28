California tells Nestle to stop diverting water to sell it

Retail News

USA Today

Water officials in the state of California have issued a cease and desist draft order to Nestle telling the consumer packaged goods giant that it is not to divert millions of gallons from the San Bernardino National Forest to then sell as Arrowhead brand bottled water. The company has been diverting millions of gallons of water based on a permit that expired in 1998. “The state will use its enforcement authority to protect water and other natural resources as we step up our efforts to further build California’s drought resilience,” said Julé Rizzardo, assistant deputy director of the Division of Water Rights. Nestle is legally disputing the state’s action.