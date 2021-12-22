Retail News

California sues Walmart, alleging dumping of hazardous waste

Reuters 12/20/2021

According to California’s complaint against Walmart, for the last six years, the retailer has been illegally disposing of such hazard materials as lithium batteries, pesticides and cleaning supplies at landfills in the state, a practice that can cause leaching into groundwater. “We have met with the state numerous times and walked them through our industry-leading hazardous waste compliance programs in an effort to avoid litigation. Instead, they filed this unjustified lawsuit,” said Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove.

