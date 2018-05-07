California set to mandate solar panels for all new homes

Retail News

California — in the news over the weekend for surpassing the UK as the world’s fifth largest economy — may soon start a gold rush of the solar kind. The state’s Energy Commission is expected to set new standards for the construction of private homes and apartment buildings requiring the use of solar panels, a mandate the will add an estimated $25,000 – $30,000 expense to the home, but could save the homeowner $50,000 – $60,000 over a 25-year span.