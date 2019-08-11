California going after Amazon marketplace sellers for uncollected sales tax

Retail News

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Brian Freifelder sells clothing, shoes and groceries on Amazon.com out of a small warehouse in Bensalem, Pa. Mr. Freifelder recently received a notice from the state of California informing him that he could owe up to $1.6 million for sales tax that he didn’t collect from consumers who bought his products on Amazon.com. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has advised third-party sellers on Amazon that they should have been collecting sales tax going back to 2012.