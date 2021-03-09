California bill would require gender neutral displays in department stores

Retail News
California bill would require gender neutral displays in department storesU.S. News & World Report 09/01/2021
The California State Senate has passed a bill that, if also passed by the Assembly, would mandate that department stores in the state with 500 or more employees create gender neutral merchandising sections displaying a “a reasonable selection” of items “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” The bill would not apply to apparel — it is intended for such categories as toys and personal care items, and it would not prohibit the use of separate sections for boys and girls.
