C-suite shakeup at Papa John’s

Retail News

Louisville Business First

Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s, is bringing in his own team to manage the daily business of the pizza brand. Max Wetzel, formerly vice president of consumer brands and chief transformation officer at PPG Industries, is joining Papa John’s as chief commercial and marketing officer. The company’s current chief operating and growth officer, Mike Nettles, and chief marketing officer, Karlin Linhardt, are leaving the chain.