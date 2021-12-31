C-stores seen as major beneficiaries of the pandemic era

Retail News

GlobeSt.com

According to the Retail Tenant Expansion Report issued recently by real estate firm Stan Johnson Co. — when taken sector by sector — there have decidedly been winners and losers in retail as a result of the changes to consumer behavior brought about by the pandemic. In the former category stand convenience store and auto supply store chains, many of which are planning to open a significant number of new stores in coming months. Also on the winners list: dollar stores, rental stores and gyms, which are bouncing back strong after forced closures.