Burnout is a real medical condition

Retail News
Burnout is a real medical conditionCNN 05/27/2019
Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, the World Health Organization’s handbook for disease diagnosis. Burnout symptoms include exhaustion, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to a person’s job and reduced professional performance. Physicians have been counseled by the World Health Organization to rule out anxiety and mood disorders before turning to burnout as a diagnosis.