Burger King tests new plant-based burgers

Burger King has said that the Impossible Whopper was one of the chain’s best ever new product launches. Now, the chain is looking at possibly adding three new plant-based burgers to its menu, including the Impossible Whopper Jr., the Impossible Burger and the Impossible Cheeseburger. Burger King is testing the new items at 180 restaurants in Augusta, Buffalo, Cedar Rapids, Cincinnati and Milwaukee.