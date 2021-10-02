Burger King tests new loyalty program with free food perks

Retail News
Burger King tests new loyalty program with free food perksYahoo Finance 02/09/2021
Burger King is running a pilot of Royal Perks, an app-based loyalty program, in Los Angeles, Long Island, Miami, New Jersey and New York City. The program allows members to earn 10 “crowns” for every dollar spent at the chain, which can be redeemed to upsize orders or get free food. Customers can earn double crowns for purchases made during the month they were born.
