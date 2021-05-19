Burger King latest chain to enter the chicken fray

Retail News

USA Today

Burger King is launching a new crispy chicken sandwich on June 3, making it the latest in a growing line of fast food restaurant chains, including BK’s sister business Popeyes, competing in the category. The Ch’King is the name of Burger King’s new sandwich and the company is looking to promote trial of the menu item by offering a free Whopper with every purchase. The chicken sandwich will be priced between $3.99 and $4.99, depending on where it is sold.