Burger chains throw shade at IHOP over temporary rebranding

IHOP, formerly known as the International House of Pancakes, announced it was temporarily changing its name to IHOb, International House of Burgers, as part of a marketing campaign to rebrand the chain. Some of IHOb’s competitors responded to the news on social channels. When asked on Twitter what it planned to do in light of the news, Wendy’s tweeted, “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”