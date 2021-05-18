Burberry and Dillard’s limit markdowns to drive high profit sales

Retail News

Forbes

Burberry and Dillard’s are both focused on driving full price sales of new merchandise in their full line stores. Burberry is looking to accomplish the feat by focusing on high-demand categories, unveiling a new store concept and addressing the consumer desire for omnichannel shopping and fulfillment. Dillard’s is cutting back on marked down merchandise and moving slow turners into carefully placed clearance stores separate from its main fleet.