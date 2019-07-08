Bulletproof backpacks are on back-to-school shopping lists

Retail News
Bulletproof backpacks are on back-to-school shopping listsThe New York Times 08/06/2019
J.T. Lewis, a sophomore at the University of Connecticut, received a bulletproof backpack from his mother on his return to college. Mr. Lewis, who lost his younger brother, Jesse, in the mass murder of students and staff at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012, says the new backpack makes him feel a little safer even though it is heavier than a standard backpack.
