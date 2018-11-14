Build-A-Bear tries ‘Pay Your Age’ promo again

Retail News

Build-A-Bear, some might say, had a good problem with the Pay Your Age Day promotion debacle that caused chaotic conditions last July. Due to overwhelming demand, the retailer was forced to close down stores for the day, but the incident reportedly resulted in over 2.9 billion social media impressions. One might think the brand learned its lesson — and perhaps it has. Build-A-Bear Workshop Australia, the largest franchisee in the country, is holding a similar event on November 15th at 28 stores. In a press statement, the chain promised “important updates to help ensure the best possible experience for as many guests as possible.”